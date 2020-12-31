Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech Insight

Accelerate the positive: tech trends to watch out for in 2021

Twelve months ago, we couldn’t have imagined the great leaps in health technology and remote working. What does this year have in store?

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
31st December, 2020
3
Epic Games, with its huge cast of characters, is still in a battle with Apple

Last year, this page predicted that Samsung would need a big year. And it had one. The subscription wars among streaming platforms not only met but exceeded expectations.

Virtual reality’s mini boom didn’t quite work out, however, while the move by Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner, to punish big tech fell flat.

Looking ahead to this year, it would appear we are in for more interesting times. Here, the best...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook ceo, was under pressure this year, with moves to break up Facebook being brought forward by the US government in December

The year of heroes, zeros and encounters of the virtual kind

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 4 days ago
Helen Dixon issued Twitter with a €450,000 penalty. Picture: Maura Hickey

Tech view: New EU digital laws will have Big Tech in their sights

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Chuck Yeager, who died last week at the age of 97, put his life in harm’s way in the wildest manner on repeated occasions

Tech View: Yeager broke more than one barrier through sheer grit

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
The new acts are Brussels’ attempt to set global standards for the digital economy and tackle the entrenched advantages enjoyed by big tech. Picture: Getty

Analysis: EU’s digital overhaul will allow smaller firms to challenge big tech

Tech Insight Karl Picard 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1