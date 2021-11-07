Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Revenue to reduce tax penalties for those who declare offshore accounts

Those voluntarily declaring such accounts will see mandatory penalty reduced from 15 per cent to 3 per cent

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
7th November, 2021
Revenue to reduce tax penalties for those who declare offshore accounts
A Revenue spokeswoman said the changes in the Finance Bill before the Dáil were designed to encourage “voluntary compliance” among people who previously had “no incentive” to come forward. Picture: Feargal Ward

The Revenue Commissioners are to reduce the tax penalties for holders of secret offshore accounts who come forward voluntarily.

It gathered more than €130 million from its investigation into the Ansbacher offshore accounts in the early 2000s, but the haul from offshore accounts has dwindled to just €1 million last year.

Under the current legislation, any offshore account holder faces mandatory penalties of at least 15 per cent even if they fully cooperate with the Revenue.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: tax competition among nations had created a beggar-thy-neighbour approach to government policy. Picture: Bryan Meade

Yellen: Irish-based firms often paid ‘much less’ than 12.5% tax

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald: even the most fashionable tax policy can go astray. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Brian Keegan: Sinn Féin and the Democrats both need a change in tax policy

Tax Brian Keegan 1 day ago
In late September 2020, Perrigo announced in a stock exchange notice that it had reached a settlement with the Revenue on the tax bill, which related to the sale of drug patents dating back to 2013

PAC seeking clarity over €1.3bn cut to Perrigo’s tax bill

Tax Róisín Burke 1 day ago
Janet Yellen held a ‘very constructive’ bi-lateral meeting with Paschal Donohoe today. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Updated: Overhaul of corporate tax rules was needed to ensure multinationals in Ireland paid ‘fair share’

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1