Revenue to reduce tax penalties for those who declare offshore accounts

The Revenue Commissioners are to reduce the tax penalties for holders of secret offshore accounts who come forward voluntarily.

It gathered more than €130 million from its investigation into the Ansbacher offshore accounts in the early 2000s, but the haul from offshore accounts has dwindled to just €1 million last year.

Under the current legislation, any offshore account holder faces mandatory penalties of at least 15 per cent even if they fully cooperate with the Revenue.