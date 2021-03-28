Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Remote working must now be at the core of our services strategy

We don’t necessarily need to rewrite the tax code to take account of remote working, but we do need to think about tweaking it to better reflect future working conditions

Brian Keegan
28th March, 2021
Remote working must now be at the core of our services strategy
The longer a lockdown persists, the less likely it is that some businesses will be able to bounce back quickly

The announcement from Intel last week that it is to create a further 1,600 jobs in Leixlip in Co Kildare, adding to its existing workforce of 5,000, was particularly welcome in a week where our unemployment rate was touching 25 per cent.

Admittedly, that figure is augmented by the number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment, and it is reasonable to expect that the numbers will fall sharply as the economy reopens.

An ESRI study published last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Businesses can temporarily put certain tax debts on ice during Covid-19 restrictions as part of the Debt Warehousing Scheme, but tax returns must still be filed

Tom Maguire: Keep your tax returns up to date – or it may cost more than you think

Tax Tom Maguire 2 weeks ago
Feargal O\&#039;Rourke, managing partner of PwC Ireland: ‘There’s no doubt that the taking of the case caused Ireland reputational damage . . . All that you could hear was ‘Apple, tax, Ireland’.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Apple tax case is damaging to Ireland whatever the result, O’Rourke warns

Tax Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 weeks ago
Rishi Sunak, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, has heralded very significant increases to UK corporation tax rates, ultimately to 25 per cent or twice the Irish rate. Photo: Getty

Brian Keegan: Sunak’s tax hikes should be watched in Ireland

Tax Brian Keegan 3 weeks ago
The list of letterbox companies registered to Dublin addresses for tax purposes is exhaustive.

Transparency law will shine a light on Ireland’s role in the global tax games

Tax Aidan Regan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1