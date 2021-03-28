Remote working must now be at the core of our services strategy

The announcement from Intel last week that it is to create a further 1,600 jobs in Leixlip in Co Kildare, adding to its existing workforce of 5,000, was particularly welcome in a week where our unemployment rate was touching 25 per cent.

Admittedly, that figure is augmented by the number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment, and it is reasonable to expect that the numbers will fall sharply as the economy reopens.

An ESRI study published last...