Donohoe defends Ireland’s corporate tax rate against proposed global changes
Minister for Finance has reservations about plans for a new international taxation system which he says would favour larger countries
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said Ireland had “reservations” about a number of proposed changes to the global taxation system that are coming down the track.
Speaking during a webinar organised by the Department of Finance on international tax rules, Donohoe said some of the international taxation changes being proposed by the OECD as well as more recent proposals put forward by US President Joe Biden on a global minimum rate for corporate...
