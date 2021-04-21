Subscribe Today
Tax

Donohoe defends Ireland’s corporate tax rate against proposed global changes

Minister for Finance has reservations about plans for a new international taxation system which he says would favour larger countries

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
21st April, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said Ireland was committed to the 12.5 per cent tax rate, which he said was a fair rate of corporation tax that allowed a small country such as Ireland to compete on the international stage. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said Ireland had “reservations” about a number of proposed changes to the global taxation system that are coming down the track.

Speaking during a webinar organised by the Department of Finance on international tax rules, Donohoe said some of the international taxation changes being proposed by the OECD as well as more recent proposals put forward by US President Joe Biden on a global minimum rate for corporate...

