The Big Interview: Sonia Deasy, founder of Pestle & Mortar
The businesswoman’s premium skincare company aims to match the elegance of its product with high design standards across the business
CV: Sonia Deasy
Role: chief executive and co-founder, Pestle & Mortar
Lives: Athgarvan, Co Kildare
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: Stephen McCormack, managing director of McCormack Family Farms
Stephen McCormack remembers the days he and his father hauled turnips and cabbages to the Dublin vegetable market, a backbreaking job with nothing like the return that McCormack Family Farms is now getting from specialising in herbs and baby leaves grown in the Co Meath countryside
The Big Interview: Brian O’Rourke, Cityswift
As public transport systems ran into difficulty during the pandemic, CitySwift’s unique AI support system came into its own. And its co-founder has no intention of slowing down the firm’s burgeoning growth
The Big Interview: Tom O’Connor of Version 1
Since Tom O’Connor became chief executive of Version 1 in 2017, he has invested €75 million in acquisitions, and he’s still hungry for more
The Big Interview: Michael Cummins, the man who put Irish whiskey on the map
Michael Cummins was poached from Guinness by Irish Distillers in 1980 to breathe life into Irish whiskey. Now retired and writing his third book, his success is apparent from the worldwide growth in sales of Irish whiskey which, he says, was once regarded internationally as only an ingredient for Irish coffee