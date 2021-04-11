Polished arches: why it’s all about brows this season

After months spent at home, mostly slathered in skincare, delving into a makeup bag again could leave you struck by indecision. Masks, while a small price to pay for safety, have upended beauty routines, and considering most outings for the foreseeable will warrant concealing more than half our faces with fabric, the relevance and practicality of some of our once go-to products could well be called into question. If you’re the kind of person who...