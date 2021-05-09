Fashion: How straw bags became the escapist accessory
Once reserved only for the beach or market, luxury designers have put a high-fashion spin on straw basket bags this season
The story behind this summer’s most covetable accessory is a sunshine-filled one, set in the Old Town of the Balearics’ most famed island. Paula’s was a legendary boutique in Ibiza that German architect Armin Heinemann presided over during the hippie heights of the 1970s. Selling a sense of hedonistic escapism by way of breezy, brightly printed garments and kitschy raffia bags, it quickly became an international hub for bohemian culture.
...
