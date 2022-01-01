Hitting the ground running in January: Sonia O’Sullivan interviewed
Ireland’s legendary Olympian is leading a distance challenge, entitled Runuary, to help you break the midwinter blues and speed joyously through the dullest month
Traditionally, the dawn of a new year is when we all make plans to be healthier, fitter, thinner, stronger and a myriad of other virtuous things.
For the first week or so, these goals are rigidly stuck to, but as the novelty wears off and the seemingly never-ending month continues, many of us revert back to our relaxed and self-indulgent ways.
Although we may feel bad about our lack of willpower, Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan can...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Profile: Rachael Blackmore, winner all right
The first woman ever to win the Grand National was an unlikely contender when she turned pro six years ago, but now it looks like she may have the power even to heal the bruised reputation of Irish horse racing
Richie Power: A hurling star adjusts to life after the ball
Richie Power won eight All-Irelands in 11 years with the Kilkenny hurlers, before his time on the panel was brutally cut short by a bad knee injury. Here, he reflects on the pain of discovering he would never hurl again, and how he reshaped his life accordingly
Wasps owner Richardson says he is ‘optimistic’ about the future of the rugby club
Revenues at the club owned by 123.ie founder Derek Richardson dropped by £8.6 million leading to a loss of £7.4 million
Six Nations Rugby appoints Ronan Dunne as chairman
The former Verizon Group chief will oversee commercial and marketing operations for men and women’s rugby in the tournament