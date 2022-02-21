FAI got €750k from state to promote Euro 2020 hosting rights that were cancelled

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) received more than €750,000 from the government for a promotional campaign in the lead-up to Euro 2020, when Ireland was due to host four games before Uefa stripped the country of staging rights due to Covid-19 concerns.

In the run-up to the tournament, which ultimately took place in 2021 due to the pandemic, the government committed to paying for the costs of transport, security and promotion associated with the games...