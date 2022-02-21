FAI got €750k from state to promote Euro 2020 hosting rights that were cancelled
Association used the money to pay for an exhibition on the history of the Euros, which was launched by John Delaney in 2018
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) received more than €750,000 from the government for a promotional campaign in the lead-up to Euro 2020, when Ireland was due to host four games before Uefa stripped the country of staging rights due to Covid-19 concerns.
In the run-up to the tournament, which ultimately took place in 2021 due to the pandemic, the government committed to paying for the costs of transport, security and promotion associated with the games...
