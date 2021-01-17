GSK declines to apologise for vaccine trials in mother and baby homes
Pharma giant’s own documents show it conducted seven trials at homes over almost four decades
The pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has declined to apologise for conducting what have been found to have been unethical vaccine trials on children in mother and baby homes.
The firm cooperated with the investigation of the Mother and Baby Home Commission, and provided documentation from its archives which showed there were seven such trials between 1934 and 1973. They were carried out by Glaxo Limited and the Wellcome Foundation, which merged into GSK in 2000.
The final report...
