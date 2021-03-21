SignaCare to be acquired by Virtue for €35m

SignaCare, a nursing home group in the south-east run by Margaret-Anne and John Dargan, is to be acquired for in the region of €35 million.

It has reached an agreement with the Virtue elder care group, which is majority owned by French investor Emera, to sell its four homes with a combined 233 beds in Waterford, New Ross, Bunclody and Killerig.

The deal will bring Virtue’s nursing home portfolio to 900 beds. The Dargans, who founded...