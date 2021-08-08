Scent of progress as Galway apothecary is relaunched

Claire Davey, the businesswoman behind the America Village Apothecary, has relaunched her business as a wellness retreat that offers tours and workshops in rural Connemara.

Davey ran the America Village Tasting Room, one of the most popular cocktail bars in Galway, for three years. The venue closed down at the beginning of the pandemic.

The tasting rooms in Galway sold homemade tonics and other products over the counter during the day and traded as a...