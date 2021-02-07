Modmo to set up Irish office after hitting €1m in e-bike pre-sales

Modmo, an Irish-founded e-bike maker based in Vietnam, is planning to establish an Irish office after hitting €1 million in pre-sales for its electric bike product.

Jack O’Sullivan, who is from Cabinteely in Dublin, launched Modmo last year. The company has developed an electric bike that has a range of more than 200 kilometres.

The firm now has more than 20 staff based in Vietnam, with plans to create more roles at its...