Modmo to set up Irish office after hitting €1m in e-bike pre-sales
Vietnam-based Modmo, founded by Dubliner Jack O’Sullivan, has developed an electric bike with a range of more than 200km
Modmo, an Irish-founded e-bike maker based in Vietnam, is planning to establish an Irish office after hitting €1 million in pre-sales for its electric bike product.
Jack O’Sullivan, who is from Cabinteely in Dublin, launched Modmo last year. The company has developed an electric bike that has a range of more than 200 kilometres.
The firm now has more than 20 staff based in Vietnam, with plans to create more roles at its...
