Making It Work: Irish firm to launch children’s cancer treatment in US

An innovative cancer treatment developed in Ireland for children with T-cell leukaemia will launch in the US, where its Tipperary-based creators plan to target hospital groups and speciality pharmacies.

Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan launched Shorla Pharma in late 2017 to develop new cancer treatments for women and children.

Now, on foot of a recently closed €7.4 million funding round, the Clonmel company will begin to sell its first product in the US in the new...