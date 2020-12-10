Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Irish firm to launch children’s cancer treatment in US

Shorla Pharma recently closed a €7.4 million funding round and will target American hospital groups with its product to fight T-cell leukaemia

Elaine O'Regan
10th December, 2020
Making It Work: Irish firm to launch children’s cancer treatment in US
Orlaith Ryan, left, and Sharon Cunningham, co-founders of Shorla Pharma which develops oncology drugs for women and children

An innovative cancer treatment developed in Ireland for children with T-cell leukaemia will launch in the US, where its Tipperary-based creators plan to target hospital groups and speciality pharmacies.

Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan launched Shorla Pharma in late 2017 to develop new cancer treatments for women and children.

Now, on foot of a recently closed €7.4 million funding round, the Clonmel company will begin to sell its first product in the US in the new...

