Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

How to work: Social recruitment is about much more than job listings

Social media platforms can provide an effective way to reach younger potential candidates, so creating a good impression of your company is key

1st November, 2020
Social recruiting is about building relationships, trust and interest, and knowing who to target is a great first step

Social recruitment is on the rise as a greater number of candidates, especially those in the millennial and Generation Z age groups, turn to online platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook to find and apply for jobs.

For some employers, this means getting to grips with a new way of recruiting as well as communicating a much bigger message about what their organisation is about and what it can offer new hires.

On this...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Start-up builds device to diagnose brain injuries

Medtech firm Head Diagnostics has raised €500,000 to complete development of its handheld iTremor device

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Making It Work: Irish firms join forces to battle pandemic

Mullingar-based SteriPack makes Covid-19 test kits and masks while systems support from Sligo business SL Controls will triple the speed of manufacturing

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire | 3 hours ago

Making It Work: NUI Galway spin-out hopes to wipe-out Covid-19 on surfaces and skin

Aquila Bioscience has received €1.9 million in innovation funding as new research shows that its chemical-free wipes remove the virus from human skin

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago