Crafty investors sink €1 million into O’Hara’s owner

Carlow Brewing Company will use funding from Spanish beer giant and Enterprise Ireland to boost production capacity

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
15th August, 2021
Seamus O’Hara, co-owner of Carlow Brewing Company, said the company had raised well over €1 million to make improvements to its production line. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

The firm behind O’Hara’s craft beer has raised more than €1 million from Hijos de Rivera, one of Spain’s biggest breweries, and Enterprise Ireland.

Carlow Brewing Company has secured the investment to develop a new canning and bottling line and make other improvements that will boost production capacity.

Hijos de Rivera, which is best known for producing Estrella Galicia, has a 6 per cent share of the Spanish beer...

