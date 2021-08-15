Crafty investors sink €1 million into O’Hara’s owner

The firm behind O’Hara’s craft beer has raised more than €1 million from Hijos de Rivera, one of Spain’s biggest breweries, and Enterprise Ireland.

Carlow Brewing Company has secured the investment to develop a new canning and bottling line and make other improvements that will boost production capacity.

Hijos de Rivera, which is best known for producing Estrella Galicia, has a 6 per cent share of the Spanish beer...