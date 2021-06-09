Tesco drops cameras in self-service checkouts
The supermarket chain’s trial of the devices was criticised by data protection experts and customers
Tesco has ended its controversial trial of front-facing cameras on self-service checkout machines in Ireland.
Customers and data protection experts had been critical of the devices which were introduced at the end of last year. The cameras filmed customers as they were using the checkout and displayed the footage on the screen.
Antoin O Lachtnain, spokesman for Digital Rights Ireland, said Tesco had not explained what the recordings were being used for.
