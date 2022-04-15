Faster and faster fashion: How online retailer Shein has left its rivals scrambling to catch up
Shein, the Chinese online clothing giant, has grown at such speed that it has left competitors’ heads spinning. How has it done it? Through clever use of TikTok, cosying up with Gen Z and – many warn – throwing environmental concerns to the wind
At the end of March, Jodi Opuda, a 22-year-old TikToker, posted a video showing herself unboxing a delivery of clothes. “I spent $900 on Shein so you don’t have to,” she said, as she tipped the box over and sent plastic packages pouring onto her bedroom floor.
“This is going to take many, many parts,” she added, referring to the number of videos she planned to post showing herself trying on the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hard sell: Retailers braced for fresh set of challenges
On top of ever-present online competition, high street stores just recovering from lockdown now have to contend with inflation, labour shortages and supply-chain issues. Still, experts don’t expect a tide of insolvencies just yet
Shopping centre vacancy rate tops 15% nationwide
Pandemic and online competition have hit high street retail hardest in the west of Ireland, where nearly a third of units are empty
Brown Thomas and Arnotts to invest €50m in online and in-store shopping
The five-year investment plan was revealed in advance of the opening the luxury retail brand’s €12m Dundrum store
Tommy Hilfiger owner cuts headcount by 20% as sales drop €10m in pandemic
Group took €841,000 in government wage supports as profits in Ireland fell by nearly 50%