Rich history meets modern cool in a Phibsborough period villa

The borough of Phibbs, which in its current modern iteration is known as Phibsborough in Dublin 7, was so called after the Lincolnshire Phibbs family landowners which settled in this area of Dublin around the 17th century.

According to the magazine History Ireland, the surname first appeared in Ireland towards the end of the 16th century, “when two brothers, both soldiers, each received a grant of land from the Crown – William near Cork and Richard...