New Labour leader Bacik calls for pay rise for workers and windfall tax on energy companies

Ivana Bacik, the new Labour party leader, has called for pay rises for workers and a windfall tax on energy companies to address the cost of living crisis.

She was elected unopposed as the new Labour leader after no other TDs put their name forward following the resignation Alan Kelly, the former leader.

At the Ringsend and Irishtown community centre in Dublin’s Docklands, Bacik said she wanted a windfall tax on energy company profits similar...