New Labour leader Bacik calls for pay rise for workers and windfall tax on energy companies

The Dublin Bay South TD was elected unopposed today

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th March, 2022
Bacik at the Ringsend and Irishtown community centre today where she said an increase in take-home pay is the best way to help working people and families keep up with rising costs. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Ivana Bacik, the new Labour party leader, has called for pay rises for workers and a windfall tax on energy companies to address the cost of living crisis.

She was elected unopposed as the new Labour leader after no other TDs put their name forward following the resignation Alan Kelly, the former leader.

At the Ringsend and Irishtown community centre in Dublin’s Docklands, Bacik said she wanted a windfall tax on energy company profits similar...

