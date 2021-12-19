Darragh O’Brien interview: ‘There are no rubber chickens. It's about bricks and mortar’

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, is sitting at a table in his office in the Custom House with a ministerial order waiting to be signed before our interview begins.

It is the piece of paper that will enact the law for a new planning permission process for large housing developments, replacing the strategic housing development (SHD) process brought in by Simon Coveney in 2017 when he was minister for housing.

O’Brien picks up...