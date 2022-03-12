Subscribe Today
Podcast: the Frances Fitzgerald and Joan Burton interview on #HowIDidIt

Two of Ireland’s best known political figures join the #HowIDidIt podcast to reveal their attitude to leadership in Ireland

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
12th March, 2022
Ambition, leadership and sexism are all under discussion in the new season of the #HowIDidIt podcast series

What’s wrong with Irish politics? Quite a lot actually.

“The lack of women in decision-making in Ireland is a disgrace, in terms of parliament and senior levels of business: we just don't have enough women.”

That’s the perspective of Frances Fitzgerald, MEP for Dublin and former Tánaiste, who joined former Tánaiste and ex-Labour leader Joan Burton on the second episode in the new series of the Business Post’s #HowIDidIt podcast, out today.

“We should look to Scandinavia and other countries and say, ‘We won't have a cabinet, unless we have 50/50 of men and women’,” added Burton. “It's really odd that while most of Europe is moving to [having] much less gendered cabinets and equality broadly between men and women, we’re just not making the strides we should be making.”

Later in the episode, Susan Keogh, communications consultant, also offers tips on the art of public speaking. Listen at the link below, or via Apple Podcasts.

#HowIDidIt: the Women in Leadership podcast is sponsored by Glandore: visit their website here.

Listen back to all previous episodes, with Trinity provost Linda Doyle, UCD historian Mary McAuliffe, entrepreneur Leonora O‘Brien, Hazel Chu, former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Minister Catherine Martin and Anne O‘Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, at the below link.

Ambition, leadership and sexism are all under discussion in the new season of the #HowIDidIt podcast series

Business Post
Business Post

