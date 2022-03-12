Podcast: the Frances Fitzgerald and Joan Burton interview on #HowIDidIt

What’s wrong with Irish politics? Quite a lot actually.

“The lack of women in decision-making in Ireland is a disgrace, in terms of parliament and senior levels of business: we just don't have enough women.”

That’s the perspective of Frances Fitzgerald, MEP for Dublin and former Tánaiste, who joined former Tánaiste and ex-Labour leader Joan Burton on the second episode in the new series of the Business Post’s #HowIDidIt podcast, out today.

“We should look to Scandinavia and other countries and say, ‘We won't have a cabinet, unless we have 50/50 of men and women’,” added Burton. “It's really odd that while most of Europe is moving to [having] much less gendered cabinets and equality broadly between men and women, we’re just not making the strides we should be making.”

