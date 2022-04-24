Irish medtech firm Gasgon fundraises €2.25m to solve IV infusion issues
The company’s new flagship product, Airvault, is a device for removing air bubbles that negates the need for manual intervention by healthcare staff
Gasgon Medical, a Cork-based medtech company, has raised €2.25 million from investors as it looks to bring its flagship AirVault solution to the market.
Airvault is a device for removing air bubbles that eliminates the need for manual intervention by healthcare staff by automatically capturing air bubbles before they become an issue – saving medical professionals time and preventing intravenous (IV) drug exposure.
IV infusion is the most common invasive procedure in healthcare globally, with...
