Master of High Court Edmund Honohan retires
The former Master had a colourful career and acted as a frequent critic of banks and so-called vulture funds
Edmund Honohan, the long-serving Master of the High Court, has retired.
Honohan, who was appointed in May 2001, worked his last day at the end of the previous court term earlier this month.
Grainne O’Loughlin, a senior High Court registrar, will fill the role in a temporary capacity until the position is permanently filled at the end of the summer.
