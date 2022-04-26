91% in favour of Capel Street pedestrianisation

More than 90 per cent of people are in favour of pedestrianising Capel Street following a proposal to make the northside thoroughfare traffic-free, Dublin City Council has said.

The Business Post reported in March that the local authority had proposed implementing a traffic-free area stretching from Ryder’s Row to Abbey Street, and from Abbey Street Upper to Strand Street Great with only delivery vehicles allowed to access the area between 6am and 11am.

A subsequent ...