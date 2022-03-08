Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Permanent Capel Street pedestrianisation moves ahead

The popular thoroughfare on the northside of Dublin city was pedestrianised on weekend evenings last summer

Cónal Thomas
8th March, 2022
Permanent Capel Street pedestrianisation moves ahead
Council officials are to discuss the proposals with councillors at a meeting on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

The majority of Dublin’s Capel Street could be pedestrianised by early summer under plans published by Dublin City Council.

The council has proposed implementing a traffic-free area stretching from Ryder’s Row to Abbey Street, and from Abbey Street Upper to Strand Street Great with only delivery vehicles allowed to access the area, according to a report to be presented to councillors on Tuesday.

The popular thoroughfare on the northside of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Clamping charges for motorists are set to rise more than 50 per cent next month from €80 to €125

Ryan gives green light to hike clamping fines to €125

Transport Michael Brennan
JP McMahon characterised the opposition as “short-sighted” and views the Salthill cycle path as a positive measure.

Top chef calls for better cycling infrastructure in Galway amid Salthill row

Transport Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
The NTA expects the state to approve a preliminary business plan for Metrolink in the coming months.

Metrolink planning application to be lodged this year

Transport Donal MacNamee
Eamonn O’Reilly, chief executive of the Dublin Port Company: ‘We know we’ll have a lot more neighbours in this part of the city in the years ahead’ Pictures: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Roll-on, roll-off: How Dublin Port is ‘staying put’, coping with Brexit and trying to be a good neighbour

Transport Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1