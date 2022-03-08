Permanent Capel Street pedestrianisation moves ahead
The popular thoroughfare on the northside of Dublin city was pedestrianised on weekend evenings last summer
The majority of Dublin’s Capel Street could be pedestrianised by early summer under plans published by Dublin City Council.
The council has proposed implementing a traffic-free area stretching from Ryder’s Row to Abbey Street, and from Abbey Street Upper to Strand Street Great with only delivery vehicles allowed to access the area, according to a report to be presented to councillors on Tuesday.
