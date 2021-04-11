Rhythm Nation: Sam Rasmussen of the Paper Kites selects the playlist
The Australian indie folk-rocker pick the tunes that have inspired him
The Paper Kites clearly like a challenge. Instead of taking time out like most bands when lockdown struck last year, the Australian indie folk-rockers carried on with their ambitious project of recording an album with ten female guest vocalists all over the world.
With a little help from home studio technology, they have now produced Roses – a beguiling collection of Americana duets featuring Aoife O’Donovan, Nadia Reid, Gena Rose Bruce and others including the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Album reviews: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Imelda May and London Grammar
Folk songs by way of North Carolina and Limerick, a new album from the Liberties singer/songwriter and an electronic/pop trio’s third record are all reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Veronica Dunne leaves a noble legacy to young singers
The internationally renowned opera singer’s spirit will live on through the countless young singers she helped to develop down the years
Getting schooled by Grammar: Hannah Reid interviewed
After years of feeling belittled in a predominantly male business, Hannah Reid decided enough was enough and, with her band London Grammar, has produced a record that confronts sexism in the music industry
Interview: Imelda May on stepping outside her comfort zone
Realising that the music she was making no longer challenged or excited her, singer/songwriter Imelda May changed her life and let her creativity be exposed in new ways