Rhythm Nation: Sam Rasmussen of the Paper Kites selects the playlist

The Paper Kites clearly like a challenge. Instead of taking time out like most bands when lockdown struck last year, the Australian indie folk-rockers carried on with their ambitious project of recording an album with ten female guest vocalists all over the world.

With a little help from home studio technology, they have now produced Roses – a beguiling collection of Americana duets featuring Aoife O’Donovan, Nadia Reid, Gena Rose Bruce and others including the...