Motoring: Ford’s new Trail impresses with rugged good looks

Almost every week another new SUV or crossover grabs automotive news headlines. The proliferation and popularity of taller and more rugged-looking cars is well documented, and underscored by sales figures, while more and more regular models are veering towards crossover status, in design if not off-road ability. Now, it seems, the trend is spreading to commercial vehicles too, with the launch of the Ford Transit Custom Trail.

On the face of it, it looks like...