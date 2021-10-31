Motoring: Cupra’s first fully electric arrival is Born to bring joy

Cupra became a standalone offshoot brand from Seat in 2018, having previously been the performance division of the Spanish car manufacturer. Since then it has launched a series of models, including its bespoke Formentor crossover, and the brand appears to have the full support of the Volkswagen Group behind it.

