Matt Cooper: Megalomanic Musk plays to his fanboys with his ‘disruptive’ bid for Twitter
The Tesla and SpaceX millionaire has cited free speech concerns and ‘the future of civilisation’ as driving his Twitter ambitions.
Elon Musk is one of those business poseurs who loves to waffle on about “disruption”. He gets a kick out of outrageous gestures or actions that seemingly turn the established order on its head, and provoke horror among those on the receiving end.
His fanboys lap it all up. Look at how his approach has “disrupted” the automobile industry, they will claim as an example, and how he has apparently bent it to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The twelve deals of the year
In a year that saw many Irish businesses forced to reinvent themselves or even close, the flow of deals kept coming, as these 12 transactions show
Alphabet soup: 2021 in review
From antigen testing to Mark Zuckerberg, Matt Cooper presents the A-Z of the year that was
EY reports €393m revenues in Republic of Ireland for 2021 financial year
Revenues in the Republic increased 9.5 per cent for the year up to June 2021 to €393 million, up from €359 million in the previous year
Out of Office: National Cyber Security Centre to get additional €2.5 funding and 20 new roles
The business news you might have missed, all in one place