Willie O’Reilly: War is wearying, even for those on the sidelines

The war in Ukraine, with its harrowing human cost, rightly dominates the news but a balance needs to be struck between documenting the conflict and people’s ability to absorb it

Willie O'Reilly
18th March, 2022
Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova, left, were killed by Russian shelling last week: they died trying to shine a light where dark forces exist, so the world can be better informed

It’s like a torrent gushing from a tap that won’t turn off. Events in Ukraine continue to consume our media, and rightly so. Every news bulletin leads with another atrocity, every newspaper column is filled with outrage and indignation. Much is insightful, some is revelatory. Nobody is short of an opinion.

Truth has become a casualty of war in Moscow, as lies and fabrications spew from a Russian propaganda machine...

