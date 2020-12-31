Willie O’Reilly: Expect the unexpected in a new year of promise

The first column of 2021? Look forward with optimism, the editor said. It’s a new year, a clean slate, no one really knows what lies ahead. Take a punt – that was the message.

Fair enough, but most “punts” at the beginning of 2020 were disastrously wrong. After all, most journalists thought that Brexit would dominate the year’s headlines. How right were they?

I thought that 5G would be a game-changer....