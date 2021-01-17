Non-alcoholic drinks firm targets Gen Z in Dry January campaign

The Naked Collective is tapping into creative talent in Ireland and beyond with the launch of a video-led social media campaign for So.Beer, its non-alcoholic lager, as the Irish-owned healthy drinks start-up prepares to go global.

Since going live on January 1, the “Dry Ass Pinty” (DAP) campaign for So.Beer has racked up close to two million impressions on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and a host of Irish news and entertainment sites, according to...