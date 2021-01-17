Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Non-alcoholic drinks firm targets Gen Z in Dry January campaign

The Naked Collective is using Irish artists and social media personalities to promote its So.Beer brand

Elaine O'Regan
17th January, 2021
Non-alcoholic drinks firm targets Gen Z in Dry January campaign
Social media comedian Fabu D appears in the campaign for So.Beer

The Naked Collective is tapping into creative talent in Ireland and beyond with the launch of a video-led social media campaign for So.Beer, its non-alcoholic lager, as the Irish-owned healthy drinks start-up prepares to go global.

Since going live on January 1, the “Dry Ass Pinty” (DAP) campaign for So.Beer has racked up close to two million impressions on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and a host of Irish news and entertainment sites, according to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Iconic Labs has a management services agreement with Greencastle Capital, which became the owner of Joe.ie publisher Maximum Media last October

Iconic Labs shareholder seeks ‘urgent review’ of direction at the company

Media Aaron Rogan 4 hours ago
Jack Dorsey, Twitter chief executive, and Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook chief executive, are finally having to face up to the responsibilities other media have always had to deal with

Willie O’Reilly: A long overdue reckoning for the giants of social media

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 day ago
Colm Williamson, founder of satirical website Waterford Whispers: ‘The piece speaks for itself’ Patrick Browne

Waterford Whispers creator ‘stands by’ sketch of God as rapist

Media Aaron Rogan 1 week ago
Women’s Aid has teamed up with Vodafone to highlight the crisis after calls to its helpline rose 41 per cent from March to October last year

Ad campaign reveals rise in domestic abuse during pandemic

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1