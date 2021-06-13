Dingle student’s story of dancer’s pandemic experience wins journalism prize

A piece examining the impact of Covid-19 on an Irish dancing champion from Dingle in Co Kerry has won the top prize in the annual NewsBrands Ireland Press Pass student journalism competition.

NewsBrands, the representative body for national newspapers in Ireland, awarded prizes in six categories including news writing, features, opinion, sports journalism, photojournalism and school newspaper.

Ciara Ní Ghéibheannaigh, a student from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Dingle, was named the overall student journalist of...