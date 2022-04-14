Accumulated profits at Pat Kenny’s media firm top €2m for first time

Accumulated profits at Pat Kenny’s media company have topped €2 million for the first time, new filings show.

Accounts lodged with the Companies Registration Office show the company, Pat Kenny Media Services Ltd, made a profit of €249,030 in the period until the end of June 2021.

The figure represented a slight drop on the €257,822 profit registered by the company in 2020, but the accounts still show a healthy balance sheet for the...