Accumulated profits at Pat Kenny’s media firm top €2m for first time
Veteran broadcaster’s company made €249,000 in profit last year
Accumulated profits at Pat Kenny’s media company have topped €2 million for the first time, new filings show.
Accounts lodged with the Companies Registration Office show the company, Pat Kenny Media Services Ltd, made a profit of €249,030 in the period until the end of June 2021.
The figure represented a slight drop on the €257,822 profit registered by the company in 2020, but the accounts still show a healthy balance sheet for the...
