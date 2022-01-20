Snapfix looks to the bigger picture with focus on US

Paul McCarthy has ambitious plans for Snapfix, his technology business.

The Irish company already has an international client list for its task management software, but McCarthy wants it to be “the global platform for getting things done around the world”.

Snapfix is a B2B firm established in 2016 which now has well over 100 clients worldwide. It has also just closed a funding round worth €1.75 million, led by Sator Grove Holdings, a...