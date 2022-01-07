Mia Air aims to become Ireland’s premium air filter provider

In the week before Christmas, David Byrne fielded thousands of calls from would-be customers about the air filtration systems his company sells.

Byrne is managing director of the Irish arm of Mia Air. A long-time businessman with a background in the automotive industry, he said demand for the products was “sensational”.

Mia Air Ireland sold 1,500 units of its hospital grade air filtration systems by the end of 2021, from “a standing start...