Making It Work: First Shortcross whiskey raises the bar

The Rademon Estate Distillery is enjoying early success with its new whiskey, the first to be created in a new Northern Irish distillery in more than a century. Its double-distilled Shortcross single malt recently won new whiskey of the year at the Irish Whiskey Awards.

The couple behind Shortcross are Fiona and David Boyd-Armstrong, who set up the distillery in Co Down in 2012. The company is known for its Shortcross Gin, which is sold...