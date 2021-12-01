Dublin City Council grants extension of storage lease for Victorian market
MB McNamara, a construction firm that is developing a Hilton hotel in Dublin 7, has been leasing the property for storage since June 2020
Dublin City Council has extended the lease granted to a construction firm to use part of the historic Victorian fruit and vegetable market for storage of fixtures and fittings.
MB McNamara, a building contractor operating across Ireland and the UK, has been renting part of the property for almost a year and a half while it develops a nearby Hilton Hotel in Dublin 7.
The company has paid approximately €600 per week to store fixtures and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Council axes deal with UK arms firm for social housing units
The preliminary deal with Dublin City Council had been for a mix of newly-built apartments and houses that were bought by BAE’s pension fund
Victorian Fruit and Vegetable market rented out as construction storage facility for €600 a week
MB McNamara, a construction firm developing a nearby Hilton Hotel, was granted a licence by Dublin City Council to use the historic market to store fittings and fixtures in June 2020
White-water rafting course ‘on hold’ after revenue streams dry up
Some €1.77 million has been spent on the project to date
Council orders hotel to remove shipping containers from front of homes
Local authority in Meath rules that installation of containers around private homes constitutes “unauthorised development”