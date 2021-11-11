Victorian Fruit and Vegetable market rented out as construction storage facility for €600 a week

Dublin’s historic Victorian Fruit and Vegetable Market has been rented out to a construction company for storage purposes for €600 per week the past 16 months.

The market, located off Capel Street, closed in 2019 after 127 years of wholesale trading.

Dublin City Council – which owns the building – has been planning to issue a tender to a private operator for the future management of the redeveloped space but has yet to do so.