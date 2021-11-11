Subscribe Today
Local Government

Victorian Fruit and Vegetable market rented out as construction storage facility for €600 a week

MB McNamara, a construction firm developing a nearby Hilton Hotel, was granted a licence by Dublin City Council to use the historic market to store fittings and fixtures in June 2020

Cónal Thomas
Eva Short

11th November, 2021
Dublin’s Fruit and Vegetable Market, located just off Capel Street, was closed by DCC in 2019 for redevelopment. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Dublin’s historic Victorian Fruit and Vegetable Market has been rented out to a construction company for storage purposes for €600 per week the past 16 months.

The market, located off Capel Street, closed in 2019 after 127 years of wholesale trading.

Dublin City Council – which owns the building – has been planning to issue a tender to a private operator for the future management of the redeveloped space but has yet to do so.

