Victorian Fruit and Vegetable market rented out as construction storage facility for €600 a week
MB McNamara, a construction firm developing a nearby Hilton Hotel, was granted a licence by Dublin City Council to use the historic market to store fittings and fixtures in June 2020
Dublin’s historic Victorian Fruit and Vegetable Market has been rented out to a construction company for storage purposes for €600 per week the past 16 months.
The market, located off Capel Street, closed in 2019 after 127 years of wholesale trading.
Dublin City Council – which owns the building – has been planning to issue a tender to a private operator for the future management of the redeveloped space but has yet to do so.
