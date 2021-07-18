Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

The Fascination of What’s Difficult: Lively but flawed Maud Gonne biography attempts to escape Yeats’s shadow

Kim Bendheim argues that Maud Gonne was much more than just a muse to one of Ireland’s greatest poets and highlights her roles as ‘a fiery patriot, a political prisoner, a mother and a clever, wealthy woman’

Andrew Lynch
18th July, 2021
The Fascination of What’s Difficult: Lively but flawed Maud Gonne biography attempts to escape Yeats’s shadow
Maud Gonne: ‘Of all my work and all my effort, little will remain’

BIOGRAPHY

The Fascination of What’s Difficult: A Life of Maud Gonne

By Kim Bendheim

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Hair salons are the perfect place to do a bit of earwigging. Picture: Getty

Edel Coffey: The comfort of strangers

Life & Arts Edel Coffey 2 hours ago
Ethna Reynolds in the kitchen at Nádúr restaurant, Coolaney Co Sligo.Picture: James Connolly

Restaurant review: Fresh and delicious food is second nature to Sligo café

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 2 hours ago
John Connolly: ‘When the book is finished, you have to put on a completely different persona in order to go out and promote your work’

John Connolly interview: ‘Genre is mostly only useful for organising bookshops and libraries’

Life & Arts Alex Meehan 2 hours ago
A record stall on London’s Carnaby Street. Picture: Ted Spiegel/Corbis/Getty

Long Players: A loving look back at seminal platters that mattered

Life & Arts Brendan Daly 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1