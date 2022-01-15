Breaking Point: A gripping and incisively written debut that confronts every parent’s worst nightmare
Edel Coffey’s tale about the aftermath of the death of a child moves with the pace of a thriller while confronting the societal pressures felt by parents, and mothers in particular
FICTION
Breaking Point
By Edel Coffey
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rosemary MacCabe: an essay
In this essay for the Business Post Magazine, Rosemary MacCabe writes about body image, pregnancy and about finally becoming more comfortable in her own skin
Kenneth Branagh interview: ‘The ground from beneath my feet had been taken away and now I was walking on sand: if ever there was a living metaphor for instability, it was that’
Kenneth Branagh’s new film, Belfast, which covers the start of the Troubles and the effect it had on the actor as a nine-year-old boy, has been given a universally positive reception and could well put him in line for an Oscar
Design for Life: How do I stop my father playing favourites?
This week, Colman Noctor advises a reader on how to help her children avoid being defined by the labels assigned to them by their grandfather
Dressing the Metaverse
In the limitless world of gaming, NFTs and virtual fashion, luxury brands are unlocking value streams that engage young consumers while finding new avenues to creativity, capital and community