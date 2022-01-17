Subscribe Today
Web Summit made ‘baseless and irrelevant’ arguments, say lawyers for Cosgrave’s former partners

A US court will decide this week whether chief executive Paddy Cosgrave will be compelled to enter arbitration in the lawsuit he filed against former business partners

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
17th January, 2022
Paddy Cosgrave, chief executive and co-founder of Web Summit: asked a US court to deny a motion seeking to compel him to enter arbitration as part of a lawsuit he filed

Web Summit has made baseless and irrelevant arguments in documents filed as part of a US lawsuit, lawyers for former business partners of Paddy Cosgrave, the tech company’s chief executive, have claimed.

Cosgrave, a co-founder of Web Summit, asked a US court earlier this month to deny a motion seeking to compel him to enter arbitration as part of a lawsuit he filed against David Kelly and Patrick Murphy.

His lawyers said the...

