Varadkar launches action plan to tackle high cost of insurance

Government’s 66-point plan includes new personal injury award guidelines and efforts to fight fraud as campaigners say reform has progressed at ‘a snail’s pace’

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
8th December, 2020
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: ‘For far too long, the cost and availability of insurance has been a problem for businesses, consumers and community and voluntary groups.’ Photo: Julian Behal/RollingNews.ie

The government has published a new plan to reform the insurance sector which focuses on reducing premiums by tackling fraud and encouraging competition.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar launched the Action Plan for Insurance Reform which sets out 66 actions aimed at tackling the cost of insurance and alleviating the pressure on businesses as well as community and voluntary groups.

Measures included in the plan include replacing the book of quantum with new personal injury award...

