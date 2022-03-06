RTÉ’s Liveline to be protected by new defamation laws

RTÉ’s Liveline will be protected from being sued over defamatory statements made by callers, as part of an overhaul of the country's defamation laws.

Liveline, which is hosted by Joe Duffy, has had to make several legal settlements due to comments made by callers to the show.

This includes a settlement of at least €150,000 with Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, the Sinn Féin TD, following comments about him on a Liveline programme in...