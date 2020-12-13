Subscribe Today
North’s prosecutor drops Project Eagle charges against Hanna

The former Nama executive has been told he will not be prosecuted in relation to the controversial portfolio

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Roisin Burke - avatar

Roisin Burke

 @roisinmburke
13th December, 2020
North’s prosecutor drops Project Eagle charges against Hanna
Ronnie Hanna, Nama’s former head of asset recovery, will not be prosecuted in relation to any alleged offences linked to Project Eagle.

Ronnie Hanna, a former senior Nama executive, has been notified by authorities in the North that he will not be prosecuted in relation to any alleged offences linked to Project Eagle, a letter from his lawyers has said.

The €6 billion face value Project Eagle portfolio was Nama’s biggest loan book sale, and consisted of its entire Northern Ireland debt book. It was sold to the US firm Cerberus in April 2014 for €1.6 billion....

