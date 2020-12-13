North’s prosecutor drops Project Eagle charges against Hanna

Ronnie Hanna, a former senior Nama executive, has been notified by authorities in the North that he will not be prosecuted in relation to any alleged offences linked to Project Eagle, a letter from his lawyers has said.

The €6 billion face value Project Eagle portfolio was Nama’s biggest loan book sale, and consisted of its entire Northern Ireland debt book. It was sold to the US firm Cerberus in April 2014 for €1.6 billion....