Law on Trial: Law Society president Michelle Ní Longáin on the challenges ahead

In this podcast series from the Business Post on legal affairs in Ireland and beyond, hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and editor of Decisis.ie, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent of the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In our sixth episode, which concludes the first series, our hosts interview Michelle Ní Longáin, the new President of the Law Society, about her plans and the road ahead for the society’s 22,000 members. English barrister Paul Marshall tells us about hundreds of criminal convictions that may have arisen from a computer error. Recent case law is also under the microscope and the question of how courts can establish whether handwriting has been forged.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.