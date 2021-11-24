Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Law on Trial: Law Society president Michelle Ní Longáin on the challenges ahead

Listen to the sixth episode of the Business Post’s legal affairs podcast

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
24th November, 2021
Law on Trial: Law Society president Michelle Ní Longáin on the challenges ahead

In this podcast series from the Business Post on legal affairs in Ireland and beyond, hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and editor of Decisis.ie, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent of the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In our sixth episode, which concludes the first series, our hosts interview Michelle Ní Longáin, the new President of the Law Society, about her plans and the road ahead for the society’s 22,000 members. English barrister Paul Marshall tells us about hundreds of criminal convictions that may have arisen from a computer error. Recent case law is also under the microscope and the question of how courts can establish whether handwriting has been forged.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Share this post

Related Stories

Daire Hickey has known Paddy Cosgrave for 17 years, having met him at Trinity College in 2004. They began to work together on Web Summit in 2010. Picture: Feargal Ward

Second Web Summit co-founder sues Paddy Cosgrave over alleged minority shareholder oppression

Legal Catherine Sanz
Protective costs orders are often sought by those challenging large-scale planning developments by way of judicial review

Objectors to planning decisions could be dissuaded by new ruling

Legal Catherine Sanz
Nial Ring: pursued by AIB over monies allegedly owed. Picture: Gareth Chaney

AIB pursues Ring and McGrattan for borrowings amount ‘due’

Legal Róisín Burke
Mari Steed, a mother and baby home survivor, is suing the state separately over findings about the vaccine trials in the homes. Picture: Gene Smirnov

Mother and baby home survivor disputes civil servant’s claim over statement

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1