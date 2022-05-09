International clients push for more diversity in Irish law firms
Customers increasingly want to see ‘real evidence’ of an inclusive workplace when choosing legal advisers
Law firms in Ireland are being put under pressure by their international clients to increase diversity among staff, lawyers have told the Business Post.
It is understood the issue is more prevalent in the Dublin offices of leading law firms. While many of the firms have implemented diversity and inclusion policies, lawyers said clients want to see “real evidence” of a diverse workforce and are put off by attempts to demonstrate diversity that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
€150m office block will not go ahead at Setanta Centre in D2
A settlement has been reached with the building’s tenant, the Kilkenny shop, scuppering plans to build an eight-storey block on the site owned by Larry Goodman’s family
Chinese investor claims cash-for-visa firm no longer operating in Ireland
Zhiming Xi, who invested €1m through the Immigrant Investor Programme, is suing the Huawen Foundation after it failed to respond to his concerns
Big earners want to strike deals with taxman after settlement
A dozen or more high net worth individuals are hoping for a favourable deal with the Revenue Commissioner after a businessman allegedly agreed to settle for a fraction of his tax liability
Alleged fraudster appeals CAB seizure of Land Rover
Waterford woman Catherine O’Brien is a suspect in a number of cases, including being accused of setting up a fake company to defraud a dairy farmer