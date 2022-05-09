Subscribe Today
International clients push for more diversity in Irish law firms

Customers increasingly want to see ‘real evidence’ of an inclusive workplace when choosing legal advisers

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
9th May, 2022
Rachel Stanton, a finance partner with Simmons & Simmons: international clients will increasingly not even consider a response to a pitch request until the firm has presented a diverse team to work on it. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Law firms in Ireland are being put under pressure by their international clients to increase diversity among staff, lawyers have told the Business Post.

It is understood the issue is more prevalent in the Dublin offices of leading law firms. While many of the firms have implemented diversity and inclusion policies, lawyers said clients want to see “real evidence” of a diverse workforce and are put off by attempts to demonstrate diversity that...

