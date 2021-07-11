Equity partners to be excluded from gender pay gap reporting
New legislation requiring employers to publish pay differences will not include equity partners, as they are considered business owners rather than employees
Equity partners will not be included in the new gender pay gap reporting regulations that are expected to come into effect in Ireland from next year, the Business Post has learned.
Once fully implemented, the Gender Pay Gap Information Bill will require employers with over 50 staff to publish pay differences between female and male employees, including any bonuses.
Under the new legislation equity partners can be excluded from the reports as they are considered business...
