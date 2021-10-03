Subscribe Today
Dublin jeweller sues over award of €500k Garda medals contract

The force announced last summer that it would be issuing a tender to create between €350,000 and €500,000-worth of medals to commentate the centenary of its foundation

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
3rd October, 2021
Dublin jeweller sues over award of €500k Garda medals contract
Lee Brothers has challenged An Garda Síochána’s decision to award a contract to produce centenary medals to MMI

A Dublin jeweller has initiated legal proceedings to challenge the award of a €500,000 contract to produce centenary medals for An Garda Síochána, the Business Post can reveal.

Lee Brothers, a Dublin-based medal-maker and jeweller, has challenged An Garda Síochána’s decision to award the contract to MMI, a rival medal-maker.

The case was lodged in the High Court last week. When contacted by...

